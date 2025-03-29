Young Scooter Died From Severe Leg Injury Sustained by Fleeing, Cops Say

Play video content

Young Scooter was fleeing from police when he severely hurt his leg while jumping over fences ... and died of that injury, Atlanta police said late Friday.

The hip hop star was pronounced dead Friday at Grady Marcus Trauma Center in Atlanta after being brought to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services from a location on the southeast side of the city, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office.

Lt. Andrew Smith of Atlanta PD told reporters ... an unidentified man -- assumed to be Scooter -- suffered a severe leg injury while fleeing officers on foot. Smith did not give more detail to the exact nature of the injury -- but the femoral artery is in the leg.

Officers were responding to the location on an initial disturbance call when two men fled through the back of a house. One of the men -- again, assumed to be Scooter -- jumped two fences while trying to get away, which is when he hurt his leg, police say. No shots were fired by officers, Smith stressed.

The medical examiner's office said Scooter -- born Kenneth Edward Bailey -- had died from the incident, adding that the Grady Marcus Trauma Center reported the death.

Young Scooter got his first big break as a rapper in 2012 when he signed with Future's record label, Freebandz.

He collaborated with Gucci Mane on a mixtape called "Free Bricks 2," and released another mixtape that same year with guest appearances from Gucci, Future, WG and Lil Boosie.

YS also worked with Future and Juice Wrld on their 2018 song, "Jet Lag," which hit the top 100 Billboard charts.

He died on his 39th birthday.