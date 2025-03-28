7.7-Magnitude Earthquake Devastates Myanmar and Thailand, on Video

Play video content

At least 20 people are suspected dead after a massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar and Thailand on Friday, devastating buildings across Southeast Asia.

Stunning videos capture the quake shaking buildings and roadways, and sending a crane crashing down the side of a building. In Bangkok -- hundreds of miles away from the epicenter -- an high-rise under construction collapses to the ground, sending workers scrambling for their lives as a violent plume of debris erupts and spreads over the worksite.

The Thailand National Institute for Emergency Medicine reported 320 workers were present when the building went down.

Another shocking clip catches the moment a pool on a skyscraper in Myanmar is emptied ... pouring waves of rushing water onto pedestrians from stories above.

The Myanmar government declared a state of emergency in six regions, according to Associated Press live updates. Military spokesperson Gen. Zaw Min Tun urged people to donate blood while speaking to the state-run MRTV television channel.

Meanwhile, Thailand's police chief ordered nationwide assistance, and several lines of its transit system serving the Bangkok Metropolitan Region have been temporarily closed. Residents have been told it's safe to return to their condos.