Video Shows Massive Boulders Crushing Cars After Taiwan Earthquake

Dashcam footage capturing the Taiwan earthquake shows just how terrifying it was for those caught in it ... 'cause it sparked a rock slide, which crushed vehicles on the road down below.

Check it out ... you see several cars being pelted with boulders after the 7.4 magnitude quake. The footage kicks off with one driver making his way up a winding road. The driver is heard making concerned noises as an emergency alert sounds, likely a phone.

As the earth shakes ... the cars pull to a stop to wait out the tremble. However, as the video shows, the vehicle in front quickly goes in reverse ... making its way down the road as a massive boulder comes crashing down, making direct contact and a massive impact.

The dashcam driver then puts his own car in reverse ... narrowly missing a collision with another piece of falling rock. Several more pieces of debris fall from the sky -- before the footage comes to an end. It's pretty wild, to be honest ... like something out of a movie.

Wednesday's earthquake and subsequent aftershocks brought tragedy to Taiwan, with at least 9 people dying and over 963 others injured in the natural disaster.

The earthquake was the largest to hit Taiwan in 25 years ... as a 1999 quake had a 7.6 magnitude and left 2,400 people dead. While most held on for dear life, others continued to work through the tremors ... including some news station staffers, who were on the air.

