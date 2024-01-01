Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Earthquake Shakes Los Angeles on New Year's Day

Los Angeles New Year Off To A Shaky Start ... 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits!

1/1/2024 9:12 AM PT
Superstitious Los Angelenos are pulling out their hair right now ... because a 4.1 magnitude earthquake just rocked the city.

The quake's epicenter hit just off the coast of Palos Verdes at 8:27 AM PT today, but folks all the way up in H'Wood and Pasadena felt a bit of shaking.

As with most earthquakes, it stopped as quickly as it started, but it's a jarring way to wake up people sleeping off late-night revelry.

THE OCEAN IS NO JOKE
Some wild natural occurrences have battered SoCal recently with huge waves bouncing over a seawall in Ventura last week, injuring eight and causing dozens to flee.

Unclear how much, if any damage, was done by our New Year's tremor, but it was nothing compared to the devastating quakes felt by Japan yesterday.

earthquake coast of japan
Three powerful, successive earthquakes hit the island nation on New Year's Eve with the biggest reaching a 7.6 magnitude.

Roads and bridges sustained major damage while tsunami warnings were quickly issued by the government. More than 97,000 people were forced to evacuate according to Reuters.

Lots of earthquakes in the past couple days ... hopefully the chaos dies down for the rest of 2024.

