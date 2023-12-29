Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Massive SoCal Wave Injures 8 and Sends Dozens Fleeing for their Lives

12/29/2023 6:59 AM PT
Colin Hoag

A monster wave crashed over a seawall in SoCal, injuring at least 8 people and sending dozens fleeing in panic.

West Coast weather has caused a surge in waves along the coast ... folks in Northern Cali have marveled at waves as high as 35 feet.

Twitter/@VCFD_PIO

As for this video ... it was shot in SoCal in the city of Ventura Thursday. Curious beachgoers were standing by the seawall, assuming it would protect them ... it did not. They get pummeled by the force of the wave, knocking some folks down and underwater.

They scream as they scurry away in panic, as the water creates a stream along the shopping district.

At least 8 people were taken to the hospital -- it was that serious.

Nearly 300 miles north in the city of Santa Cruz, a dog narrowly avoided being swept into the sea by similarly dangerous waves ... with the current luckily carrying the pup back to shore.

Large Surf Hits California Coast
Getty

L.A.-area beachgoers are bracing for 15-18 foot waves Saturday. So buckle up, and stand back.

