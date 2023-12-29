Massive SoCal Wave Injures 8 and Sends Dozens Fleeing for their Lives

Play video content Colin Hoag

A monster wave crashed over a seawall in SoCal, injuring at least 8 people and sending dozens fleeing in panic.

West Coast weather has caused a surge in waves along the coast ... folks in Northern Cali have marveled at waves as high as 35 feet.

As for this video ... it was shot in SoCal in the city of Ventura Thursday. Curious beachgoers were standing by the seawall, assuming it would protect them ... it did not. They get pummeled by the force of the wave, knocking some folks down and underwater.

They scream as they scurry away in panic, as the water creates a stream along the shopping district.

At least 8 people were taken to the hospital -- it was that serious.

DOG NEARLY SWEPT AWAY | A dog made a miraculous escape against high surf in Santa Cruz on Thursday. After being nearly washed out to sea, the dog was then thrown back onto the road by the surf. pic.twitter.com/XQEByksPM8 — KSBW Action News 8 (@ksbw) December 29, 2023 @ksbw

Nearly 300 miles north in the city of Santa Cruz, a dog narrowly avoided being swept into the sea by similarly dangerous waves ... with the current luckily carrying the pup back to shore.