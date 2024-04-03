Taiwan Earthquake Broadcasters Unfazed As Studio Violently Shook

Play video content

The most powerful earthquake in Taiwan in a quarter century did not upend a national newscast, as the anchor plowed ahead as the studio was violently shaking.

The video is crazy ... SET News was on the set live just before 8 AM Wednesday when the 7.4 magnitude quake struck. The station is in Taiwan's capital, Taipei, as most people scrambled for safety ... wherever that might be. Not so with the anchor, who did not seem daunted at all as the earth moved.

You see pieces of the ceiling crashing to the ground, the camera unsteady and the lights swaying as if they were outside on a windy day. The reporter seemed unsteady on her feet but kept it together as she clung to the TV monitor.

She got praise on X, with one fan writing, "I will give it to that lady for hanging in there and giving the news, they should give her a raise."