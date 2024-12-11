Megan Fox Urged by Friends to Move On for Good From Toxic MGK

FRIENDS WANT HER TO BE DONE WITH MGK FOR GOOD!!!

Megan Fox's turbulent relationship with Machine Gun Kelly continues to raise concerns among her inner circle ... because TMZ has learned they believe the rapper turned rock star is a toxic influence on her well-being, and think things will never change.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … Megan's close circle has strongly advised her to move on once and for all, noting the damaging effects her on-again-off-again relationship with MGK is having on her amid her pregnancy with his child. Our sources say the continuous cycle of breaking up and reconciling with him is only deepening her distress.

We’re told her close friends have voiced concerns repeatedly over time that he's not good for her health, and have urged her not to go back to him this time.

As we reported ... their latest split occurred over the Thanksgiving weekend while they were on a trip to Colorado, where Megan found material on MGK’s phone that was upsetting, and it made her want him to leave the trip early.

Despite the warnings from her inner circle, MF has repeatedly taken MGK back -- a pattern, we're told, that has left her loved ones increasingly worried about the impact it's having on her mental health.

Our sources say this recent split should mark the end of their romance for good due to the magnitude of the content she discovered on his phone. However, the sources wouldn't be surprised if she chooses to reconcile with him again ... because as one source put it, "She feels like he needs her."

Another source added, "She has a history of taking him back, even when things don't get better. She deserves better than this."