Megan Fox Is Pregnant, Expecting Child With Machine Gun Kelly

Congrats are in order for Megan Fox, who’s officially confirmed she’s expecting her first child with Machine Gun Kelly!

The actress made the big announcement on IG Monday, showing off her baby bump with black paint covering her, while another black-and-white shot showed her positive pregnancy test.

Megan tagged MGK in the post to confirm he’s the baby daddy, adding in the caption, "Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back 👼🏼❤️."

That seems to be a reference to a miscarriage the couple unfortunately experienced, something Megan revealed last year and MGK has talked about.

She turned off the comments, so the likely flood of congratulatory messages were kept at bay ... and the pregnancy post is the only thing on her IG -- talk about a bold announcement!

Looks like life’s finally imitating art -- back in July, Megan had everyone guessing if she was actually pregnant when she rocked a baby bump in MGK’s "Lonely Road" video with Jelly Roll, but it wasn’t cleared up at the time.

The couple debuted their romance in 2020, shortly after Megan's split from husband Brian Austin Green.