Sean Strickland Claps Back At MGK, You Drink Blood And Wear A Purse!

Machine Gun Kelly knew Sean Strickland wasn't about to "shut the f*** up," and the UFC fighter proved him right on Tuesday ... firing back at the musician with a wild social media post.

The former middleweight champion got wind of the Cleveland rocker/rapper's comments on the "Impaulsive" podcast episode released on Tuesday ... and despite MGK telling the controversial figure to kick rocks, he's not ready to tap out of their feud just yet.

"Getting lectured by a guy who drinks blood and wears a purse," Strickland said on X. "Dawg you had a mid life crisis and tattooed your entire body. The 'the x community of intolerance' yall I'd hang out with you toxic trolls any day over this c***."

He wasn't done there ... going even further by telling the "f***ing weirdo" to self-harm.

The beef stems from a confrontation at a Power Slap event back in February ... when Strickland made it clear to MGK he's not a fan of how he presents himself.

Strickland has also butted heads with MGK's partner, Megan Fox, over comments he made about her children ... but interestingly enough, he waved the white flag to the actress.

As for MGK, he made it clear he's against everything Strickland stands for as well ... telling Logan Paul, "I didn't know who he was when I met him. I got hip afterward that he's insanely racist and homophobic and just not my type of guy, so I would have never wanted to shake his hand in the first place."

MGK went further into Strickland and claimed he only cares so much about other people because he's insecure about himself ... but knew he'd continue to run his mouth because he's a "f***ing idiot."