UFC's Sean Strickland Calls Tom Brady A 'P***y' In Homophobic, Misogynistic Rant

Play video content

UFC star Sean Strickland just went off on Tom Brady ... calling the NFL legend a "p***y" in a crass rant filled with all kinds of homophobic and misogynistic language.

The former middleweight champion didn't hold back when he was asked for his thoughts on Brady's "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" at UFC 302 media day earlier Wednesday ... ripping the ex-Patriots quarterback for nearly a minute.

Play video content The Pivot Podcast

The fighter's beef with TB12 appeared to be over the way the former signal-caller expressed regret over some of the jokes about Gisele Bündchen and their family.

Strickland called Brady "a c**t" ... before he let sexist and anti-gay comments fly.

"He handled that like a f***ing woman, dude," Strickland said. "You act like a f***ing girl. You pet f***ing goats and you post gay f***ing photos, dude. Like, man the f**k up."

The offensive commentary is nothing new for Strickland, he's become infamous for filling his news conferences with controversial statements and inappropriate remarks.

It's all pretty interesting, however ... considering Strickland's boss, Dana White, is great pals with Brady -- and he was even involved in the comedy event.