Ryan Garcia, Sean Strickland Beef On X, UFC Stars Tells Boxer, 'Roll Through'

Ryan Garcia has regained access to X, though perhaps he wishes he didn't ... the boxing star is now beefing with Sean Strickland, and it sounds like the former UFC champ isn't content with keeping things on the internet.

"Las Vegas my man.... roll through" ... was 33-year-old Strickland's ominous message to 25-year-old King Ry at the culmination of their online back-and-forth.

It all started when Garcia, "clearing things up," posted a video message to his fans on Monday -- a response to fans who were worried about his welfare -- however, the message wasn't well-received by the middleweight contender, who lashed out against the boxer.

"God I hate famous people. Bro you are f***ing RICH.... They're kids in salt mines, kids dying of cancer begging for one more day on this earth and you're having a mental break down on social media.. You f***ing p****..." Sean wrote to Ryan on X.

Garcia responded, attacking Strickland for his sparring sesh with YouTuber Sneako, writing, "If you knew God you wouldn’t hate anyone. You went on and Took advantage of a streamer who was someone with no exp. And you gave him a concussion. You think you are doing a service but really you are just a bully coming in the name of a hero."

Sean fired back, calling Ryan a "f***ing woman" ... prompting the following response from RG.

"I lost brain cells reading that! Please show me how serious you are to actually handling this like men!! But let’s actually be serious no internet stuff"

'No internet stuff' might as well be Strickland's middle name ... and that's when the former champ extended an invite to fight in Sin City.

FYI, Sean's 6'1", 185 lbs. (in reality he's ~20 lbs. heavier), while Ryan's 5'8", 140-ish lbs. ... so, there's a large size difference.