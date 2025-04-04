David Beckham Hits Lakers Game With Romeo Amid Brother Drama With Brooklyn

David Beckham isn't letting a family feud stop him from having a good time -- the soccer legend had a courtside seat at the Lakers vs. Warriors game on Thursday ... and Romeo was along for the ride.

The timing of David and Romeo's appearance is rather interesting, considering TMZ reported earlier Thursday there's a major rift in the family over Romeo's new love interest, Kim Turnball -- Brooklyn's former fling.

Our sources told us Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, think Kim's just wanting to get in with the family ... while David and Victoria believe she has good intentions.

Play video content @Lakers

It's gotten so heated, Brooklyn refuses to be in the same room as his bro and new GF ... which is why ya didn't see him anywhere near the game -- even though the Beckhams got treated like royalty, even hanging with King James himself!!

Thugger's presence was also notable -- he had a huge legal victory earlier in the day when a judge ruled he did not violate probation with social media activity that raised eyebrows with officials.

He enjoyed the exciting contest in an all-pink outfit alongside his ride-or-die, Mariah The Scientist.

Money Mayweather has been drama-free lately ... so we take it he was able to relax as he watched the game unfold in front of him.

Unfortunately for the home crowd, the Purple and Gold came up short in the 123-116 final ... despite James' 33 points.

No. 23 did become the 10th player in Lakers history to score over 11k points for the franchise in the effort ... thanks to a three-pointer in the second quarter.