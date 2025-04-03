Young Thug in the Clear, Judge Declines to Revoke Probation

Young Thug is not going back to jail ... the judge says his repost revealing the identity of a cop testifying in a murder trial did not violate his probation.

Judge Whitaker said Thug's social media post on Tuesday -- reposting a blogger's photo of the police investigator on the stand, and adding the caption, "biggest liar in the DA office" ... was not wise, but not enough for him to get locked up again.

The judge said "having reviewed the terms and conditions of Defendant's probation imposed by this Court, the Court declines to revoke Defendant's probation based on the violation asserted."

She did add a slight verbal warning to Thug, saying "It may be prudent for Defendant to exercise restraint regarding certain topics."

As we reported, Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis asked the judge to revoke Thug's probation after his post prompted a wave of threats on social media ... against the cop who testified and D.A. Willis.

Remember, Young Thug's been out of jail since late last October when he copped a plea deal in the YSL RICO case -- getting released on 15 years' probation -- but could've been tossed back behind bars if the judge agreed with Willis.