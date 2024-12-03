Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Young Thug Co-Defendants Yak Gotti, Stillwell Found Not Guilty in YSL RICO

Young Thug Co-Defendant Yak Gotti Not Guilty On All YSL RICO Charges!!!

YAK GOTTI YOUNG THUG YSL RECORDS GETTY
Getty

Young Thug's co-defendant Yak Gotti just shrugged off a jailhouse stabbing, and he's set to walk out a free man ... after being found NOT GUILTY on all charges in the spiraling YSL RICO trial!!!

The embattled rapper, who's been integral for Thug's YSL Records since the start, was smiling as he hugged his lawyer, Doug Weinstein, who supported him through the knife attack a few days ago.

Another defendant, Shannon Stillwell, was given probation for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and also shared an emotional moment with his attorney. He was found not guilty of murder, among other charges.

The YSL RICO trial is the longest-running in Georgia's history and its top target, Young Thug, struck a plea deal that sprung him with a lengthy probation ... legal pundit Meghann Cuniff said the Peach State should be embarrassed about their results.

Young Thug's Photos
Launch Gallery
Young Thug -- Over The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Jeff DiSantis, a spokesman for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, told the media outlets on the scene ... “We always respect the verdict of a jury.

110124_tmz_live_young_thug_kal
COMING HOME!!!
TMZ.com

Yak and Stillwell were the last two defendants in the case and now assume to resume business as usual ... making hit records!!!

No word or not if that includes Gunna going forward.

related articles