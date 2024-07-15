Young Thug YSL RICO Case Judge Removed After 6 Months

The judge in Young Thug's spiraling YSL RICO case won't be sitting through the seemingly endless courtroom proceedings anymore ... he's just been booted from the case!!!

On Monday, Georgia Superior Court Judge Rachel Krause granted several motions filed by Young Thug and several of his co-defendants to remove Judge Ural Glanville after months of friction.

Although Judge Krause said there was "no doubt" Judge Glanville could preside fairly over the trial, the court nevertheless ordered the clerk's office to reassign the trial to another judge to preserve "the public's confidence in the judicial system."

According to Brian Steel, the prosecution KNEW that Lil Woody was going to plead the fifth in front of the jury and is asking for a mistrial since they shouldn't have let him do that.

As we reported, Young Thug's attorney Brian Steel confronted Judge Glanville in court over a meeting he held with prosecutors and state witness Kenneth "YSL Woody" Copeland ... Steel claimed it was improperly done behind his back, and unfair to his client.

Co-defendant Deamonte Kendrick’s attorney Doug Weinstein applauded the ruling, saying “While we continue to respect Chief Judge Glanville, we agree with Judge Krause that Judge Glanville’s actions at least give the appearance of impropriety. We also maintain that Chief Judge Glanville was biased against Mr. Kendrick and the other defendants in this case. We look forward to trying this case before an unbiased judge to a just conclusion that will free Mr. Kendrick.”

The YSL case has been the center for nonstop activity twists and turns ... stay tuned.

Young Thug's case has been assigned to a new Judge: Judge Shukura L. Ingram



Judge Shukura L. Ingram pic.twitter.com/QNoZn866wf — THUGGERDAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) July 15, 2024 @ThuggerDaily