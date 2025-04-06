Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Cassie Plans to Testify Against Diddy at Trial, Will Use Name

Cassie Plans to Testify Against Diddy ... Not Anonymously

Published
cassie-ventura-diddy-testify-getty-1
Getty

Cassie plans on testifying during Diddy's upcoming trial -- and it won't be anonymous, TMZ has confirmed.

"Victim 1" is "prepared to testify under her own name" during the upcoming trial, where Diddy will defend himself against charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Cassie is the person known as "Victim 1." There are three other alleged victims who have requested their identities remain secret during the trial. Prosecutors say using pseudonyms instead of real names will prevent harassment and other adverse consequences for the alleged victims.

Just last month, prosecutors in the case finally handed over the names of the three anonymous women to Diddy's legal team ... so, he's aware of who is leveling accusations against him.

Cassie's identity had already become public ... because the indictment references a hotel beating video -- obviously the one CNN published last year, then apparently destroyed the tape of.

092024_diddy_arrest_kal 9/16/24
DIDDY DETAINED
TMZ.com

As you know, Diddy was arrested and charged in September 2024 ... months after his homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by federal agents.

He's currently locked up in MDC Brooklyn -- a notorious federal prison -- awaiting his trial ... which is supposed to begin on May 5. Diddy has pleaded not guilty, and he's denied all allegations of wrongdoing made against him.

Cassie originally sued Diddy in November 2023 for alleged rape, abuse, and human trafficking. The two sides settled their lawsuit within days of the filing ... though it seemingly opened the floodgates and led to numerous other lawsuits against the mogul.

cassie ventura p diddy sub getty swipe
Getty

We've reached out to Cassie and Diddy ... so far, no word back.

