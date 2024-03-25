Diddy's Los Angeles, Miami & New York Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

update

1:42 PM PT -- TMZ has obtained extra footage of cops on the scene near Diddy's L.A.-area home -- and it looks like officers have shut down the entire area ... with helicopters swarming up above. There are at least two choppers in the area, and a lot of police on the ground.

1:38 PM PT -- A rep for Homeland Security Investigations ... "Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available."

1:29 PM PT -- Law enforcement sources tell TMZ this case is being handled out of the Southern District of New York. Reports say this appears to be tied to sex trafficking allegations -- which have been levied against Diddy in recent months from different plaintiffs.

FOX11 has posted video that appears to show several individuals in handcuffs near the property -- and a couple of them appear to be Diddy's sons, Justin and King Combs.

TMZ has obtained additional footage that shows federal agents rolling up to Diddy's via water. The video shows armed agents standing on a boat, and they too appear to be armed.

Diddy is in the crosshairs of law enforcement on both coasts of America -- as federal agents have descended on his Beverly Hills home.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that agents for Homeland Security are in the middle of raiding Diddy's properties.

There are helicopters overhead and local law enforcement is also present, although we're told Homeland Security is the lead agency.

There are law enforcement walking through the house with guns drawn and there are people being questioned in the front of the house. We do not know if Diddy is present.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ his home on the East Coast is also being raided ... we're told the home is in Miami.

As you know, there have been multiple allegations in several civil suits against Diddy, including human trafficking, all of which he has denied.

We have reached out to Diddy's rep. So far, no word back.