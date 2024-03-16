Diddy Watches Kanye West at Rolling Loud After White Lives Matter Beef

Diddy and Kanye West haven't been on good terms for a while ... but, now it seems they might be mending their relationship -- 'cause Diddy pulled up to Kanye's Rolling Loud set!

The rapper/producer made a rare public appearance Thursday at the show in Los Angeles and walked into KW's performance alongside his twin daughters, Jessie and D'Lila Combs.

Check out the vid ... Diddy brought his whole crew to the set -- he always rolls deep -- and appeared to pull up as Ye's and Ty Dolla $ign's "Keys To My Life" played over the speakers.

Diddy and his son watching Ye perform at Rolling Loud 💀 pic.twitter.com/bLUvO9HvGM — Ye Fandom (@YeFandom) March 15, 2024 @YeFandom

And Diddy made the evening a whole family affair ... 'cause he was also spotted in the back/side stage area with his son Justin while watching the controversial performance.

The show certainly had people up in arms ... 'cause instead of performing live, Kanye and Ty stood onstage and just played recordings of their songs -- leaving lots of fans disappointed.

Unclear how Diddy felt about the show ... or if he and Ye sat down for a conversation -- 'cause they kinda gotta clear the air about their viral 2022 beef.

Remember, Puffy sat down for an interview on "The Breakfast Club" where he called Kanye's hella controversial White Lives Matter t-shirts "tone deaf" back in 2022.

Well, Kanye didn't like that one bit, and he ultimately shared some private messages between him and Diddy -- including one where he accused Diddy of being sent by Jewish people to threaten him.

Diddy wanted to meet in person ... but Kanye called him a federal agent and threw in a big "f*** you" for good measure.

It was all pretty unhinged ... and it seemed the two hadn't made up -- at least not publicly. But, now with Puffy at the show, ya gotta wonder if some words have been said behind the scenes.

