Kanye West Wears 'White Lives Matter' Shirt at Yeezy Fashion Show

Kanye West is stirring the pot again ... this time wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Yeezy fashion show.

The Yeezy head honcho was on hand Monday in Paris for a showcasing of his Season 9 collection, and during the show -- Ye was seen rocking a black T with a very clear "White Lives Matter" message on the back. The lettering is bold and in white without context.

Play video content Kanye West

The show started about an hour late, and featured a kids chorus, including his daughter North that sang while the models walked.

Kanye described the new collection as something you can "pull on and pull over" ... dubbing it the future of clothing. He also ranted a bit -- musing about how Elvis would fare in 2022 if he was alive, and saying "You cannot manage me" for good measure.

Before the show came to an end, a new song with Kanye and James Blake played through the speakers ... and everyone cheered.