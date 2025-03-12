Voletta Wallace Has Star-Studded Funeral in Same Parlor as Notorious B.I.G.

The Notorious B.I.G.'s mother, Voletta Wallace, was laid to rest Wednesday in the same funeral home as her rap phenomenon son was over 28 years ago.

Dozens of mourners flocked into the Frank Campbell Funeral Chapel in Manhattan ... Biggie's widow, Faith Evans, was there, and Lil Kim, Mase, Diddy's son Christian Combs, and Ms. Wallace's grandchildren T'yanna and CJ were among the famous faces in attendance.

Jay-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, was also spotted paying her respects to Ms. Wallace, as was Voletta's great-granddaughter.

Biggie's mother died on February 21 in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, leaving behind her son's multimillion-dollar estate to manage.

After the legendary MC was shot and killed in March 1997, his mother transitioned into a public-speaking figure and hip hop matriarch icon.

Voletta Wallace was 78.