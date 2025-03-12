Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Voletta Wallace Has Star-Studded Funeral in Same Parlor as Notorious B.I.G.

Voletta Wallace B.I.G. Turnout For Funeral Faith, Mase, Kim, Biggie & Diddy Kids

Published
Celebrities Arrive At The Voletta Wallace Funeral
The Notorious B.I.G.'s mother, Voletta Wallace, was laid to rest Wednesday in the same funeral home as her rap phenomenon son was over 28 years ago.

Dozens of mourners flocked into the Frank Campbell Funeral Chapel in Manhattan ... Biggie's widow, Faith Evans, was there, and Lil Kim, Mase, Diddy's son Christian Combs, and Ms. Wallace's grandchildren T'yanna and CJ were among the famous faces in attendance.

Jay-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, was also spotted paying her respects to Ms. Wallace, as was Voletta's great-granddaughter.

Remembering Voletta Wallace
Biggie's mother died on February 21 in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, leaving behind her son's multimillion-dollar estate to manage.

Celebrity Deaths In 2025
After the legendary MC was shot and killed in March 1997, his mother transitioned into a public-speaking figure and hip hop matriarch icon.

Voletta Wallace was 78.

RIP

