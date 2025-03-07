Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Angie Stone's Funeral Dates Set, Big Performers Will Attend

Angie Stone Multiple Services For Legend ... Big Stars Set to Attend

Published
angie stone getty main
Getty

Angie Stone's friends and family will have multiple opportunities to celebrate her historic life ... multiple services are planned for the legend -- and, the guest lists of both are star-studded.

The singer-songwriter will be honored in two separate ceremonies ... one on Friday, March 14 in Atlanta and another the following day in Columbia, South Carolina -- Angie's hometown.

Celebs Who Will Perform At Angie Stone's Funeral
Launch Gallery
Performers At Angie Stone's Funeral Launch Gallery
Getty/Instagram

Tyler Perry, Kirk Franklin, Anthony Hamilton, Keke Wyatt, Tamela Mann, Y'Anna Crawley, Musiq SoulChild, Q. Parker and Stout are just a few of the bold-faced names who will speak or perform at Stone's services.

As we told you ... the plan was always to have two ceremonies for Angie -- a big public event in ATL and a smaller, more intimate ceremony in South Carolina.

Remembering Angie Stone
Launch Gallery
Remembering Angie Stone Launch Gallery
Getty

As TMZ first reported ... Angie was killed in a traffic accident last weekend after leaving a show in Montgomery County, Alabama.

Several people were in the van with Angie when the crash occurred ... and, while others suffered minor injuries, Stone was the only person killed in the crash.

030325_angie_stone_kal
MORE FROM THE SCENE
TMZ.com

TMZ also obtained another angle of the harrowing crash that killed Stone ... showing the smashed van sitting in a divide in the middle of a highway.

Angie was 63.

RIP

related articles