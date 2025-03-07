Angie Stone's Funeral Dates Set, Big Performers Will Attend

Angie Stone's friends and family will have multiple opportunities to celebrate her historic life ... multiple services are planned for the legend -- and, the guest lists of both are star-studded.

The singer-songwriter will be honored in two separate ceremonies ... one on Friday, March 14 in Atlanta and another the following day in Columbia, South Carolina -- Angie's hometown.

Tyler Perry, Kirk Franklin, Anthony Hamilton, Keke Wyatt, Tamela Mann, Y'Anna Crawley, Musiq SoulChild, Q. Parker and Stout are just a few of the bold-faced names who will speak or perform at Stone's services.

As we told you ... the plan was always to have two ceremonies for Angie -- a big public event in ATL and a smaller, more intimate ceremony in South Carolina.

As TMZ first reported ... Angie was killed in a traffic accident last weekend after leaving a show in Montgomery County, Alabama.

Several people were in the van with Angie when the crash occurred ... and, while others suffered minor injuries, Stone was the only person killed in the crash.

TMZ also obtained another angle of the harrowing crash that killed Stone ... showing the smashed van sitting in a divide in the middle of a highway.

Angie was 63.