Boyz II Men's Shawn Stockman Honors Angie Stone for Fighting for Artists' Rights!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

Shawn Stockman is heartbroken over Angie Stone’s shocking death ... telling us he’ll always remember her for fighting to make sure artists got paid what they deserved.

We caught up with Shawn shortly after he and Boyz II Men hit Capitol Hill, pushing Congress to make AM and FM radio stations pay for playing artists' music -- and he tells TMZ he respected Angie because she was fighting that same battle too.

Shawn said he’d run into Angie often but didn’t know her personally. What he did know, though, was that she was all about fighting for what’s right -- and that's giving artists the pay they deserve so they don't go broke. He pointed out the industry was basically founded on "criminal activity" by "gangsters."

In fact, Shawn said that's exactly why he and his bandmates were selling millions of records worldwide, but still living in the hood -- making Angie’s fight even more important.