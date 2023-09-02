Boyz II Men's Shawn Stockman Defends Britney Spears Conservatorship Comments

Play video content TMZ.com

Shawn Stockman is doubling down on his comments about Britney Spears -- this after catching flak from fans -- 'cause he says not all conservatorships are created equal.

We got the Boyz II Men singer at LAX again Monday, and it sounds like there was some backlash from #FreeBritney folks over what he said last week regarding her situation ... namely, he felt getting her back into a conservatorship might be a good idea.

Play video content

Check out what he has to say about it now ... it's pretty insightful.

Essentially, Shawn explains the apparatus of a conservatorship in and of itself isn't necessarily a bad thing -- despite what some have apparently tried preaching to him.

Play video content 8/18/23 TMZ.com

The reason SS knows that --he has personal experience in this department -- and considering his understanding of how conservatorships work ... the haters might wanna reconsider how they're discussing this issue.

Now, Shawn does say that *if* people in Britney's life were abusing the conservatorship -- which she alleges was the case as it pertains to her father, Jamie -- that's obviously no bueno ... and he condemns that. But on the issue of conservatorships in general -- which have been demonized -- Shawn says they can actually be quite helpful for certain folks.

Play video content

Shawn also makes the point that even diehard Britney fans truly don't know her or what she needs -- and he suspects, based on behavior she's displaying, that she could use some people in her corner to better guide her through this precarious time.