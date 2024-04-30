Gypsy Rose Blanchard Officially Back Together With Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker are officially back together ... putting their rekindled love on display at a public event this past weekend ... and TMZ's got the first look!

GRB and her ex-fiancé locked lips and showed off major PDA Saturday in NOLA at the Jazz Fest down there -- and if you thought the first photos showing them cuddled up were something ... wait 'til you get a look at these new shots.

TMZ obtained new photos/videos showing Gypsy and Ken swaying to the music ... and there's a sweet new kissing shot here too -- with the lovebirds locking lips for a big smooch.

To hit the point home, Gypsy tells TMZ ... "After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance."

She adds ... "We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future"

Gypsy and Ken first got together when GRB was still incarcerated, serving time for the role she played in mom Dee Dee Blanchard's death. Gypsy and Ken connected through a prison pen pal program ... and got engaged in April 2019.

However, they eventually called off the engagement ... leading Gypsy to connect with a new pen pal, Ryan Anderson. In July 2022, Gypsy and Ryan tied the knot in a ceremony behind bars ... but separated in 2024 -- only a few short months after her release from prison.

While sources told us Gypsy was enjoying her single life ... she also loved spending quality time with Ken again, who reached out after her breakup news went public.

Clearly ... a lot has happened between these two since then. Gypsy and Ken have met up for a handful of adventures together lately ... hitting a tattoo parlor, the dollar store, and more spots in the last several weeks. In just about all of those, they looked real cozy.