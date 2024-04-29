Gypsy Rose Coming to L.A., Hopes to Meet 'The Act' Star Joey King

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's coming to the City of Angels ... with sources close to her telling TMZ she's got business in L.A. -- and dreams of an A-List meetup!

Sources close to Gypsy tell TMZ ... she's coming out to Los Angeles for a few days this week to promote season 2 of "Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup."

We're told Gypsy's very excited about her first visit to Tinseltown, and she's hoping to meet up with someone who's tried to walk a mile in her shoes ... actress Joey King.

Remember ... JK played Gypsy in the 2019 series "The Act" -- profiling GRB's difficult relationship with her mom and the subsequent murder that landed Gypsy in prison.

We're told Blanchard's seen some of the show and thinks Joey nailed it, adding Joey's bravery for taking on the role.

While the two have talked over direct messaging, Gypsy Rose feels an in-person meeting's long overdue and our sources say she's reached out to Joey about meeting up in L.A. ... but, it's not clear how Joey responded to the message, if at all.

FWIW ... Gypsy doesn't just plan on working during her trip -- she wants to take in the sights, including the Hollywood Sign and the beach. She also wants to grab a bite at Lisa Vanderpump's SUR 'cause she and her stepmom Kristy are big fans of "VPR."