Patricia Arquette Wishes Gypsy Rose Well, Worries About Her Social Media

Patricia Arquette's got a soft spot for Gypsy Rose Blanchard ... wishing her peace and happiness galore -- while sharing concerns about her exploding social media presence.

We caught up with Patricia -- who played Gypsy's mom, Dee Dee Blanchard, in the 2019 series "The Act" -- at LAX and asked what she thought of all the attention surrounding Gypsy, and she says she thinks her whole influencer career seems like a lot.

Basically, the Oscar winner says the media circus surrounding GRB isn't what she might've wanted for her ... but adds it's not her place to say if Gypsy's enjoying the spotlight.

She acknowledges Gypsy's been through so much ... and, finishes by offering a pretty generic message of support to Gypsy and everyone watching.

Patricia breaking in on the Gypsy Rose news is kind of a big deal ... 'cause she starred as Dee Dee in "The Act" alongside Joey King who played Gypsy.

Gypsy's reached millions of followers across Instagram and Twitter over the past few months -- and most people seem supportive in the comments, even wishing her well during her ongoing divorce from husband Ryan Anderson.

Remember ... sources close to Gypsy told us she and Ryan had a blow-up argument over Ryan's hoarding issues and other seemingly small issues Gypsy couldn't adjust to -- which led to her filing for divorce.

