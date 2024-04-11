Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shows Off New Nose Publicly, Still Healing Post-Op

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has a new nose ... and she was spotted showing it off publicly for the first time this week -- even though she's clearly in the healing phase post-surgery.

Just days after her plastic surgery last Friday, GRB was out picking up groceries at a Dollar General store in Cut Off, Louisiana Thursday ... where witnesses tell TMZ she was accompanied by her stepmom Kristy.

Check out these photos -- obtained by TMZ -- that show off how her nose is looking after going under the knife. As you can see, most of the cast has been removed, leaving just a small bandage in place -- and her new side profile is shaping up quite nicely!

On its face, Gypsy looks to be healing up at a rapid pace -- especially since her post-surgery selfie showed her with some pretty extensive bandaging.

Remember ... we were told she dropped $5,000 for the rhinoplasty procedure -- and so far, it's looking like it was worth every penny.

Gypsy's been a busy bee since getting out of prison -- not only is she working on herself, but she's also in the middle of a divorce right now ... and yet, she's still out here running her errands and doing what she needs to for herself.

In terms of her current love life ... well, it's been looking like she's reuniting with her former fiancé Ken Urker, although the two of them have insisted they're just good friends for now.