Dr. Paul Nassif Offers Up Plastic Surgery Warning for Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Paul Nassif has an urgent warning for Gypsy Rose Blanchard following her recent nose job ... don't get carried away.

The "Botched" star tells TMZ ... he hopes GRB doesn't find herself addicted to cosmetic surgery, as the doc claims many people tend to whittle away at their face after getting their first procedure.

Dr. Nassif warns this can leave patients, well, looking botched ... requiring his and Dr. Terry Dubrow's help in the long run. But, Dr. Nassif doesn't seem too worried about Gypsy, who underwent a rhinoplasty and septoplasty in Louisiana last week.

He says ... "If it is done properly, with the right patient, then hopefully she's gonna have a fantastic outcome and like her results."

As for critics saying it's too much too soon for Gypsy -- who is divorcing her husband of 2 years, Ryan Anderson, and starring in a new Lifetime series mere months after being released from prison -- Dr. Nassif says she's allowed to undergo a transformation on the timeline that works for her.