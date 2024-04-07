Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Estranged Husband Ryan Anderson Speaks Out

Play video content

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's estranged husband is finally speaking out after splitting with Gypsy ... and, he's promising more details are coming soon.

Ryan Anderson -- who married Gypsy in a jailhouse ceremony back in 2022 -- took to IG late Saturday night to address legions of fans checking in on him following news of the shocking split.

RA thanks his followers for their support ... before telling them the full details of his split with GRB will come out when their upcoming docuseries "Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up" airs on Lifetime this summer.

He encourages people to follow him and assures the public he will post more updates as time goes on.

While he doesn't go into much detail in the vid ... it's clear Ryan's still processing the fallout from his separation -- since he told the Daily Mail Friday he was "blindsided" by the split with Gypsy.

He also touched on how quickly Blanchard seemingly rekindled the flame with her Ken Urker ... her ex-fiancé who she's spent a significant amount of time with over the last few weeks.

Remember ... Gypsy's recently got matching tattoos with Ken and did a TikTok interview with him, leading many to believe the two are back together though they're still denying the claims.

This all came down after sources told us Ryan was guilt-tripping Gypsy in their relationship ... saying Anderson made her feel she could never do anything right.