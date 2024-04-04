Gypsy Rose Does TikTok Interview with Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker, Not Banging

Play video content True Crime with Natasha Cooper

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's setting the record straight on all the rumors swirling about her recent hangouts with ex-fiancé, Ken Urker ... hopping on a TikTok Live with the guy to clear the air.

During an interview Wednesday, the duo made it crystal clear there's no romantic relationship between them and no intimacy -- they say they're just 2 friends reconnecting and making up for lost time despite their history as lovers.

Gypsy also wasted no time shutting down pregnancy rumors ... saying there's no baby on board, especially since she's on birth control.

When it comes to the rumors about Ken being a convicted felon, they're putting those to bed too -- 'cause he's not one. And as for being a clout chaser ... Ken explained he doesn't even post much online, and his socials are private, so he's got nothing to gain from Gypsy's fame.

Gypsy also said she made the heartfelt decision to leave her estranged hubby Ryan Anderson with their dog as a parting gift ... 'cause her pooch had a stronger bond with him, and she didn't want to uproot the pup's life.

Sounds like Gypsy's finding loads of much-needed support in her friendship with Ken ... after he flew all the way from Texas to Louisiana to be by her side during her separation from Ryan. As we reported, they even got matching dog tats ... and they show them off here.

Clearly, Gypsy's embracing life after prison with an open mind ... but one thing she's definitely ruling out is OnlyFans -- making it loud and clear that she'd never sign up for that ... despite the fact a fake account purporting to be her is circulating on the site days after her split.