How Gypsy Rose Blanchard Spent NOLA Visit With Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is real busy making up for lost time with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker ... TMZ got all the deets on their Louisiana rendezvous.

GRB linked up with her former flame in NOLA this week -- and we're told the exes did a whole lot more than just getting matching husky tattoos in Cut Off, LA.

Sources close to Gypsy tell TMZ ... Ken flew Sunday from Texas to Louisiana to visit and support his ex amid her separation from Ryan Anderson.

For their 4-day visit -- we're told Ken is returning home Thursday -- the pair's been enjoying the local cuisine, and spent a day exploring the city's famous French Quarter.

While this might sound like a very romantic adventure, our sources insist nothing romantic is going on between them ... at this point.

We're told Gypsy is focusing on herself right now, but does appreciate Ken's support as she navigates a difficult time. As Ken's mom, Raina Williams, previously told us .. Ken felt compelled to be by Gypsy's side as soon as he learned about her split with Ryan.

Gypsy and Ken have always maintained a friendship -- our source says that remained even after they split, while GRB was still in prison.

They first connected in 2018 through the prison pen pal program, got engaged in 2019, but faced some hardships due to Gypsy's incarceration ... which, ultimately, resulted in their split.

By July 2022, Gypsy had moved on and married Ryan, but that relationship came to an end 3 months after she got outta prison.