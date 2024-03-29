Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reportedly Splits From Husband Ryan Scott Anderson

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Scott Anderson are reportedly dunzo.

Gypsy posted a private Facebook message detailing her split from Ryan after nearly two years of marriage, according to People.

In December, Gypsy was released from Missouri's Chillicothe Correctional Center after serving 7 years conspiring to kill her mom, Dee Dee.

In her FB post, Gypsy wrote that she's "unfortunately" separating from her husband and currently living in her parent's home.

She said she's receiving support from her family and friends to help her through this rough patch. She went on to talk about following her heart and needing to find herself.

Gypsy and Ryan sparked up a relationship while she was in prison, and they tied the knot in a jailhouse ceremony in July 2022.

As you know, Gypsy became a national phenomenon after her traumatic story, "The Act," was featured in an 8-part series on Hulu.

The documentary showed the horrible abuse Gypsy endured at the hands of her controlling mother, who held her captive and made her falsely believe she had medical conditions.