Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Husband Fuels Pregnancy Rumors With IG Photo

Gypsy Rose Blanchard may be pregnant -- at least that's what her husband seems to be telegraphing anyway.

Scott Anderson posted a photo on Instagram Tuesday, which showed his arm wrapped around what appears to be Gypsy's belly as they lie in bed. His caption is even more telling -- it reads, "Me and my little family cuddling together ❤️ @gypsyrose_a_blanchard."

While Gypsy hasn't explicitly replied or responded to Ryan's post ... she did like it, so that's interesting too of course. On its face, she seems to be cosigning the message he's sending.

What they both appear to be telling the public ... she might have a bun in the oven -- which looks to be further proven by the fact they paid a visit to the hospital last week.

Photos of Gypsy and Ryan at a medical facility together in Lake Charles, LA have been circulating online, with many on social media claiming they were there for baby stuff. If true, that would lend credence to what Ryan's seemingly announcing now.

As we all know ... Gypsy ran straight into the arms of Ryan after her prison release, this after marrying him while she was imprisoned.

Gypsy gushed about how their relationship kick-started on Lifetime's "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard" ... saying she told Ryan over the phone she was smitten -- and he said he'd had already fallen in love with her as well.

Ryan then popped the question just four months after they met face-to-face. Ever since her release -- they've been inseparable ... popping up all over the place side by side.

For her part, Gypsy's been fiercely defending her man from all the haters, while casually letting everyone know she's impressed with his skills in the bedroom.

If this would-be pregnancy news holds any truth ... it sounds like they're expanding their family.

Play video content TMZ Studios