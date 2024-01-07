Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Husband Ryan Reveals Romantic Prison Proposal

Play video content Lifetime

Before things got hot and heavy under the covers ... Ryan Scott Anderson asked Gypsy Rose Blanchard to marry him while she was still in prison -- a moment from 2022 he fondly recalls in her new doc.

Speaking in Lifetime's "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard," Louisiana teacher Ryan said he was spurred to pop the question 4 months after they first met in person ... when the famous former inmate quizzed him on where he saw their relationship going.

He says Gypsy told him over the phone she was smitten and had developed romantic feelings for him -- a confession that delighted him as he'd already fallen in love with her ages before.

Following the convo, Ryan tied an engagement ring to his chain ... sneaking it into the visitation room at Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri during his third visit to see her.

Gypsy, who was still in prison when asked about the proposal, is heard in audio footage reminiscing ... saying he took her by the hand and told her he loved her.

Ryan adds their chemistry was electric ... and that just by sitting across from Gypsy -- who looked cute with her makeup done -- he knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her. That's when he popped the question.

Play video content Lifetime

So far, he's taken his husband duties seriously ... staying by Gypsy's side since she was released from prison Dec. 28 after serving 7 of her 10-year prison sentence.

Play video content TMZ.com