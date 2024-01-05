Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Had Many Suitors While in Prison, None Compared to Ryan

1/5/2024 12:45 AM PT
Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she had plenty of dudes lining up to be her boo while she was locked up, but none held a candle to the guy she ended up with ... her hubby Ryan Scott Anderson.

In an exclusive first look at the Lifetime series, "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard," the former convict pulled back the curtain on the kind of support she was getting, specifically from men, while doing time in prison.

According to her, there was an overwhelming amount of guys trying to grab her attention, but she had her sights set on Ryan. As she put it, no one could compare to him ... and she goes even further by saying no one ever will.

She made that apparent Tuesday night when Ryan was facing the heat from trolls, telling him to block out the haters -- adding, "they jealous because you are rocking my world every night…yeah I said it, the D is fire🔥."

For those unaware, Ryan first reached out to Gypsy in 2020 after telling a female coworker he'd write to her, if the coworker agreed to send a letter to Joe Exotic from "Tiger King."

12/28/23
GYPSY OUTTA JAIL
We've seen the Lifetime camera crew following Gypsy and Ryan since her release last week ... and the 6-episode, 3-night series premieres tonight.

