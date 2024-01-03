Gypsy Rose Blanchard Touts Active Sex Life, Defends Husband From Haters

My Hubby Gets It On Every Night ...

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is coming to the defense of her hubby Ryan Scott Anderson, calling out all of his detractors for being jealous the two are having hot sex every night.

The recently released state prisoner and pop culture sensation commented Tuesday night on Ryan’s previous X post, explaining, at first, the couple are madly in love and her man should not pay any attention to his critics.

Gypsy then said they don't owe anyone a damn thing and their families are the only ones who matter.

She also gave Ryan some advice on how to navigate the often-treacherous social media landscape, telling him not to get caught up in the disgusting comments people post.

Then Gypsy came to her main point about her husband's haters, saying, "besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night…yeah I said it, the D is fire🔥 happy wife happy life❤️"

Whoa! Sounds like Gypsy is catching up on some much-needed sex after missing out for years while she was incarcerated.

Ryan responded to her message, saying, "Who said I gave a damn about what these jealous people say anyway, haha...now come get it Baby..."

As we first reported ... Gypsy was released on parole last Thursday from Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri. She served 7 years of her ten-year sentence following her 2016 conviction for her role in the murder of her demented mother, Dee Dee.

Dee Dee was accused of forcing Gypsy to pretend to be disabled in a wheelchair with a feeding tube for years. Gypsy convinced her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to fatally stab her abusive mother. The two were arrested for Dee Dee's murder, and Godejohn is serving a life term.