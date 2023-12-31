Gypsy Rose Back Home in Louisiana, Misses Out on Taylor Swift and Chiefs Game

Play video content

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is back home in Louisiana ... making it official, she'll miss out on a possible meeting with Taylor Swift after sources close told us she was asked to leave the state of Missouri.

Sporting a New Orleans Saints jersey, Gypsy posted a short video Sunday thanking fans for their support across her platforms on social media. Gypsy says it's nice to be home, and enjoying a day outside celebrating her freedom.

Already a marketing whiz, Gypsy announces she's got a lot of big things on the way, including her upcoming docuseries on LifeTime and her recently released ebook ... which she calls a reflection on everything she learned during her time behind bars.

TMZ broke the story, Gypsy and her husband had planned on attending Sunday's Chiefs game in Kansas City where she had hoped to possibly run into Taylor Swift -- who is likely to be in attendance cheering on boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

That plan was sidelined Saturday, as sources close to Gypsy tell us her parole officers wanted her out of the state ... unclear exactly why, but our sources say local officials contacted the parole team to tell them they wanted her out of MO stat.

It's possible they felt Gypsy's presence in Missouri could pose as a safety risk, especially if she had plans to attend a game with tens of thousands of others.