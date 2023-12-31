Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Gypsy Rose Amasses Millions of Instagram Followers and Stands to Cash In

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Insta Social Media Giant with Big $$$ Prospects!!!

12/31/2023 5:31 AM PT
Gypsy Rose social media

​Gypsy Rose Blanchard has become an instant social media giant since her release ... amassing millions of followers and possibly setting herself up to make a fortune.

Gypsy now has an eye-popping 4.7 million followers on Instagram. She's just pushed both her SnapChat and TikTok accounts on her Insta page. BTW she has 1.4 million TikTok fans.

Gypsy Rose snapchat

She posted this ... "Just joined SnapChat. These avatars are awesome!" Also – she pushed the Lifetime special on there yesterday as well.

Gypsy Rose tiktok

She had an Instagram page, but it was static at 1.2M upon her release, so she's gained millions in a super-compressed period of time.

BLANCHARD POPPIN' BOTTLES
TMZ.com

As for the future ... she's setting herself up to make a bundle on social media, which is interesting. When she was locked up, almost no one could make a living on social, but times change.

gypsy rose bf picking her up from prison
SplashNews.com

In the money department, she's also working on some kind of show/documentary/reality show for A&E.

@Jose Benitez

For now, Gypsy is enjoying the simple things of freedom after serving 7 years behind bars for the murder of her mother.  She's trying her hand at selfies, and hitting up McDonalds and Burger King.

She's having it her way now.

