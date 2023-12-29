Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares First Selfie Of Freedom Post-Prison

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is catching up on lost time ... heading online to snap her first selfie of freedom 1 day after her prison release.

The famous felon wasted no time picking up her phone to pose for a mirror selfie Friday -- and she's a natural! Check her out ... sporting her best angle with her hand on her hip!

She celebrated her first selfie of freedom in the caption ... and her delighted followers showered her with congratulatory comments and supportive messages.

The selfie's clearly taken from the hotel room she's sharing with husband Ryan before they move in together -- but as of right now, Gypsy's adapting to life on the outside, beginning with a shoe shopping spree.

She was snapped wearing only socks as she picked up some new footwear ... hours after Ryan picked her up following her early release on parole.

Meanwhile, Gypsy's fans won't have to rely solely on her Insta to see what she's getting up to ... she also has a camera crew documenting her every move for an upcoming Lifetime docuseries.