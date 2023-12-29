Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says Taylor Swift's Music Helped Her Survive Prison

Gypsy Rose Blanchard says there was one artist in particular who helped her get through tough times behind bars ... Taylor Swift.

Gypsy tells TMZ ... she's been a Swiftie since the start, following Taylor's entire career and leaning on her music while serving 7 years in prison.

The famous felon says she and Taylor have both been through their own eras, and Taylor's music carried her through some of the best and worst times of her life.

More specifically, Gypsy says Taylor's tunes were a big help in getting through the abuse and trauma she suffered at the hands of her mother Dee Dee ... as well as her time behind bars.

As we reported, Gypsy would spend the money her father sent her in prison on Taylor's albums ... and we're told she was able to purchase every album Taylor put out, including her re-releases.

Gypsy says Taylor's songs kept her extremely motivated towards gaining her freedom ... and now she's finally out on parole.

As we've told you ... Gypsy's hoping she can meet her idol at this Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game ... it's been on her radar for a while and her husband, Ryan, already bought tickets.

BTW, sources close to Gypsy tell us she's considering giving Taylor a shout-out on social media while at the game in hopes that Taylor sees it ... something Gypsy recognizes is a long shot.