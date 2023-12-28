Gypsy Rose Blanchard Goes Shoe Shopping On First Day Out of Prison

Play video content SplashNews.com

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is getting her first taste of freedom ... and one of her first orders of business is footwear.

The famous felon and her husband Ryan went on a bit of a shopping spree Thursday, buying her some necessities ... like new kicks from a shoe warehouse.

Gypsy's not exactly doing retail therapy here ... she really needed the new shoes ... because earlier in the day we saw her leaving their hotel room wearing only socks on her feet.

GRB and her hubby have been tooling around in his white Cadillac sedan since he picked her up early Thursday following her early release on parole ... and they have a camera crew documenting her every move for an upcoming Lifetime docuseries.