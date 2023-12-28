Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Goes Shoe Shopping On First Day Out of Prison

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Let's Get Some Shoes!!!

12/28/2023 12:27 PM PT
GYPSY OUTTA JAIL
SplashNews.com

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is getting her first taste of freedom ... and one of her first orders of business is footwear.

gypsy and husband buy shoes
SplashNews.com

The famous felon and her husband Ryan went on a bit of a shopping spree Thursday, buying her some necessities ... like new kicks from a shoe warehouse.

gypsy rose ryan anderson
SplashNews.com

Gypsy's not exactly doing retail therapy here ... she really needed the new shoes ... because earlier in the day we saw her leaving their hotel room wearing only socks on her feet.

gypsy rose ryan anderson
spa

GRB and her hubby have been tooling around in his white Cadillac sedan since he picked her up early Thursday following her early release on parole ... and they have a camera crew documenting her every move for an upcoming Lifetime docuseries.

gypsy and husband buy shoes
SplashNews.com

With her newfound freedom in hand, Gypsy looks super happy here ... and she's got more big plans on the horizon ... like trying to meet Taylor Swift this weekend at the Kansas City Chiefs game.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later