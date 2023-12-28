Gypsy Rose Blanchard Goes Shoe Shopping On First Day Out of Prison
12/28/2023 12:27 PM PT
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is getting her first taste of freedom ... and one of her first orders of business is footwear.
The famous felon and her husband Ryan went on a bit of a shopping spree Thursday, buying her some necessities ... like new kicks from a shoe warehouse.
Gypsy's not exactly doing retail therapy here ... she really needed the new shoes ... because earlier in the day we saw her leaving their hotel room wearing only socks on her feet.
GRB and her hubby have been tooling around in his white Cadillac sedan since he picked her up early Thursday following her early release on parole ... and they have a camera crew documenting her every move for an upcoming Lifetime docuseries.
With her newfound freedom in hand, Gypsy looks super happy here ... and she's got more big plans on the horizon ... like trying to meet Taylor Swift this weekend at the Kansas City Chiefs game.