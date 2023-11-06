Gypsy Rose Blanchard Hoping to Meet Taylor Swift After Prison Release

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's top priority when she gets out of prison next month is a tall order -- she wants to link up with Taylor Swift, and thinks she knows exactly where to do it.

The felon, who is nearing the end of her 10-year sentence for the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee, is hoping her "Wildest Dreams" come true ... telling TMZ she and her husband Ryan have tickets for the Kansas City Chiefs game on Dec. 31.

Gypsy's scheduled to get out on Dec. 28, and she's counting on running into her idol at Arrowhead Stadium.

Realizing Tay Tay might not be there to watch BF Travis Kelce during that particular game, Gypsy has a backup plan, which is buying tickets for Taylor's October 2024 tour stop in New Orleans.

Clearly, she's determined to meet the singer, who Gypsy adoringly calls the "kick-ass chick" who's taught her the true meaning of girl power.

What's more, Tay's songs have served as massive inspo -- she says "Eyes Open" helped her push through the trauma from her mother's abuse ... which was detailed in the 2017 documentary, "Mommy Dead and Dearest."

Gypsy admits she mainly uses the commissary money her father sends to buy every TS album.

BTW, she's also a football fan, and would be thrilled to meet Travis too.

Of course, this might sound like a little pie in the sky -- Taylor sits in a luxury suite when she's at the stadium, and Travis is a little busy on game days.