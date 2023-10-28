Taylor Swift's Old '1989' Album Sees Sales Boost with Rerecording Release

Taylor Swift's recent rerelease of her "1989" album is a big win -- not just for the new stuff, but for the old versions, too, which kinda defeats Taylor's original purpose for rerecording!

According to stats from Spotify and YouTube, the 2014 version of Taylor's iconic album had over 15 MILLION streams after Friday's release of 'Taylor's Version.' YouTube data specifically shows 2.8 million streams on its platform alone -- with a wide majority replaying her music videos like "Blank Space" and "Shake It Off."

On Spotify, she's racked up 12.5M streams for the old album, despite the new music being available ... "Style" was the winner with over 2.5M, while "Blank Space," came in a very close second. Other big hits were "Bad Blood" and "Wildest Dreams."

Amazon data shows CD sales also went through the roof -- crazy, we know -- with her deluxe version selling 271% more than usual, while her traditional CD jumped up 189%.

That's not all in terms of physical media -- vinyl records of her OG album skyrocketed 210% as well .. moving its rank on the charts from 261 to 84.

Those astronomical increases might sound like great news -- but, remember, Taylor's only rerecording her first 6 albums because she wasn't able to buy the master recordings when Scooter Braun bought her former label, Big Machine.