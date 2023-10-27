Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Taylor Swift Reportedly Hits Billionaire Status

Taylor Swift I'm Now A Billionaire ... Thanks To 'Eras' Tour

10/27/2023 6:27 AM PT
taylor swift
TMZ/Getty Composite

Taylor Swift has yet another achievement to add to her long line of successes ... she's now a billionaire!!!

The Grammy-winning pop star currently has a total net worth of $1.1 billion and it's all thanks to her sold-out "Eras" tour that kicked off in March and extended through the summer, which also gave the U.S. economy a major boost, according to Bloomberg News.

taylor swift
Getty

Bloomberg says Taylor is one of just a few musicians who have reached this mountain top based solely on their concert and recording sales.

Celebrity Billionaires
Launch Gallery
Celebrity Billionaires Launch Gallery
Getty

Needless to say, Taylor has had one helluva year so far. She's not only filling up huge arenas with her live performances, but she's also killing it at the box office.

taylor swift
Getty

In its first weekend, her concert film, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," pulled in a whopping $96 million in the U.S. and Canada. AMC theaters reported that it was the highest-grossing concert movie ever domestically for an opening weekend.

Taylor Swift Performs During 'The Eras Tour'
Launch Gallery
Inside 'The Eras Tour' Launch Gallery
Getty

What's more ... CNN says the "Eras" tour could bring $2.2 billion in ticket sales in North America alone making it the top-grossing tour of all time. Taylor ended the first leg of her tour in August, but there's a second leg launching next year in the U.S -- while her international leg begins next month.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce holding Hands
Launch Gallery
Taylor & Travis holding Hands!! Launch Gallery
Backgrid

As for her love life ... Taylor recently hit the jackpot with her new beau -- superstar Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift Attends Chiefs vs. Chargers Game in Kansas City
Launch Gallery
BACK FOR MORE Launch Gallery
Getty

The couple appears to be really into each other, going out and having all sorts of fun together. Taylor has even been attending Travis' NFL games and getting close to his parents.

Could there be wedding bells in their future? Time will tell.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later