Taylor Swift Delivers Showstopping First Performance in Swift City Arizona

Taylor Swift Gets Emotional During First Concert In Years ... I'm 'Really Overwhelmed!!!'

3/18/2023 6:20 AM PT
INCREDIBLE INTRO

Taylor Swift hit the stage Friday night for the first time in 3 years to kick off her much-anticipated 'Eras Tour' ... and she blew the house down!!!

The iconic pop star was greeted by thousands of screaming fans at her sold-out show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

It was a HUGE moment for Taylor, whose last tour was derailed by the COVID pandemic after the release of her album, "Lover."

Taylor addressed the issue about an hour into her performance, telling the crowd, “Is it just me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on? It’s been a really long time since I’ve been on tour."

She continued, “I can’t even go into how much I’ve missed you...because there’s no way to verbalize it.”

At another point, Taylor admitted she was “really overwhelmed, and trying to keep it together all night.”

Opening Night of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Getty

The emotional moments were just some of the many highlights during Taylor's three-hour-plus performance in which she cranked out an eye-popping 44 songs from her 10 hit albums.

She played fan faves from her earliest to her latest records, such as “You Belong With Me," “Shake It Off," “Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince,” “Cruel Summer”, Ready For It?,” “Delicate," "Willow," "Fearless," "Enchanted" and "Midnight Rain."

Opening Night of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Getty

Of course, Taylor went through a number of wardrobe changes meant to reflect the many changes she's gone through over the years. She had a bevy of dancers shimmying around her and riding "Tron"-esque light cycles as she belted out her tune, “Blank Space.” Taylor and Co. also channeled the famous Rockettes, throwing around high kicks during "22."

Opening Night of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour 2023
Launch Gallery
Opening Night! Launch Gallery
Getty

The stage itself extended to the back of the stadium with an artistic set design that included a gold version of the cabin featured in her video for "cardigan." There were also film images projected on a Jumbotron behind the stage.

Taylor's definitely back in action. What a night!!

