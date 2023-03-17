Taylor Swift Releases 4 New Tracks, Including Love Song About Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift's building anticipation for her tour ... releasing new songs, and while she's known for breakup tunes, one of her new ones is a love song for her longtime boyfriend.

Taylor gave fans a "Taylor's Version" re-recording of 3 songs -- "Eyes Open," "Safe & Sound" and "If This Was a Movie" -- exactly at midnight ... it's kinda her thing now.

She also debuted "All the Girls You Loved Before," which is an old outtake she decided was ready for the spotlight.

'All the Girls' was originally considered for her 7th studio album, "Lover," but ended up on the studio floor.

Swifties got a taste of the song, because it "leaked" last month on TikTok ... now the whole track is out just in time for the start of Taylor's Eras Tour, which kicks off tonight in Glendale, AZ.

In the love song, T-Swift puts all her feels out in the open and confesses her love for her boo Joe Alwyn.

In the chorus she sings, "Every dead-end street led you straight to me. Now, you're all I need. I'm so thankful for all of the girls you've loved before and I love you more".

Taylor and Joe have been linked since 2016, and while they're not the couple that's out on the scene all the time ... they've pretty much been joined at the hip.

We're guessing he's a lock for a backstage pass in AZ tonight as the tour begins in the wake of all that Ticketmaster drama surrounding the presale -- which led to actual Congressional hearings!