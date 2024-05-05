Weston Cage Accused of Battering Mom, Brutal Face Injuries

Nicolas Cage's son is on LAPD's radar, as cops investigate allegations that he got violent with his mother ... and, new photos capture the brutal alleged injuries.

Law enforcement sources tell us Weston Cage has been named a suspect in a battery report involving his mother, Christina Fulton. We're told the alleged incident took place last Sunday evening, when Weston was at Christina's Los Angeles-area home.

We're told Weston and Christina got into a verbal dispute, which then allegedly turned into a physical scuffle. Our sources say an ambulance was dispatched to Christina's place -- though no one was transported to the hospital.

Still, we're told the fight was allegedly bad enough that cops are now investigating it as a possible felony battery. Sources tell us no arrests have been made yet ... as Weston was already gone before they arrived.

As for Christina's POV on all this -- sources with direct knowledge tell us she was simply called to help her son as he was dealing with an emotional moment, and she came to console him. We're told she refutes the notion there was an argument, and asks for privacy.

Christina was photographed Sunday at a parking meter ... and, the pictures show massive bruises covering her face. She has a dark red injury underneath her left eye -- though, somehow, it doesn't appear too swollen, and there's yellow discoloration on her forehead and cheek.