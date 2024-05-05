Teyana Taylor Performs Sexy Cabaret Show, Leonardo DiCaprio Attends

Play video content TMZ.com

Teyana Taylor stripped down her fashion choices Saturday ... and, we mean it quite literally - 'cause the glamorous star left little to the imagination during a sultry cabaret show!

The singer-songwriter pulled out her best moves at "The Dirty Rose" -- a show organized by Teyana and famous agency to the stars, WME at the Paradise Club at The Times Square EDITION Hotel.

We gotta say Teyana certainly kicked off her performance with bang ... hopping down on the floor and repeatedly humping the stage in the risqué footage.

Check out the clip ... the hip thrusts are just the tip of the iceberg -- TT moves across the stage in the scandalous outfit, gyrating and dropping it low with backup dancers filling the stage behind her.

Another clip also shows a man who appears to be Leonardo DiCaprio ... which videos trickling on social media seem to back up. He's got his trademark black hat on while sitting near Teyana Taylor and chatting up another woman.

Remember ... Leo and Teyana have been spotted getting real close in recent months -- leaving barely any room between them in pics taken at the WME pre-Oscars bash.

Sources with direct knowledge told us at the time there's nothing romantic between Leo and Tey ... and, given we see him getting cozy with a different woman during the party, it seems to back up what we've been told.