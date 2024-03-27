Leonardo DiCaprio Not Engaged to Girlfriend Despite Ring Speculation

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, are not engaged despite major speculation after she was rocking a ring on THAT finger ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us LDC has not popped the question to the Italian model -- even though many assumed that to be the case after she flaunted a sparkler on her ring finger while out to lunch with her man at a restaurant in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

While the bling might've looked fairly recent to some -- our sources say Vittoria has actually been wearing the ring since at least 2022, well before she started dating Leo.

The couple -- who were first linked together at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023 -- are clearly still going strong though ... at least based on the most recent pictures of them, which look awfully cozy. The reason that's significant ... some thought they might've been dunzo.

Remember ... Leo's costar Teyana Taylor was recently seen getting touchy-feely with LDC at an Oscars bash a couple weeks ago -- although we were told at the time they're just friendly, and that nothing romantic was going on.

Of course, after Vittoria flashed this ring here ... some believed Leo might've just popped the question with this gal ... which would be a huge deal, considering he's been somewhat of an eternal bachelor his whole life, and this would mark the first time he'd ever been engaged.

Alas, it ain't the case ... and Leo's never-been-married/never-getting-married streak continues.