Leonardo DiCaprio Has 49th Birthday Party With Tons of Celebrity Guests

I'm 49 and Still King of the World!!!

Leo DeCaprio got a taste of what's goin' down in a year, because his 49th birthday party was off the hook!

The party went down at an event space in Bev Hills and the guest list is exhausting to type ... Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, Snoop Dogg, Irmelin Indenbirken, Soleil Moon Frye, Scott Eastwood, Casey Affleck and Caylee Cowan, Kate Beckinsale, Zoe Saldaña and Marco Perego, Jordan Masterson, Luka Sabbat, 2 Chainz, Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, Beck, Chris Rock, Corey Gamble, Emile Hersch and Lukas Haas.

Kate Beckinsale was a glittery standout with ginormous diamonds caressing her waist.

Here's who we didn't get ... the ever-elusive Leo, who evaded paparazzi in a pretty spectacular way -- given it was his party!

We also don't know if his current GF, Vittoria Ceretti was there, but it's a good bet since we didn't see either of the 2 they both came together.

BTW ... Salma Hayek had a busy night ... she arrived after attending the Baby2Baby Gala -- a charity for underprivileged kids -- where she received the Giving Tree Award.